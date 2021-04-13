Crypto BNB reaches $568 with 52pc gain in seven days

The major cryptocurrencies showed mixed response on Monday amid increasing global acceptance. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 0.18 percent to reach $59,888. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1.11 trillion.

Similarly, binance coin (BNB) jumped 15.16 percent to reach $568. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $87.9 billion after this increase. The price of BNB has increased over 52 percent during the last seven days.

Similarly, the price of tether (USDT) gained 0.10 percent to reach $1. The market capitalisation of the USTD stands at $44.5 billion after this increase.

However, ethereum (ETH) shed 1.8 percent to reach $2,112. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $243.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Millennium, the US-based alternative investment management firm, has become the latest hedge fund to get exposed to cryptocurrencies via Grayscale Investments’ bitcoin trust. However, the extent of Millennium’s exposure to the crypto asset has not been disclosed as both Millennium and Grayscale executives have refused to comment.