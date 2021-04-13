Crude prices edge up on favourable US fuel demand

Crude oil futures edged up on Monday due to favourable outlook for the US fuel demand.

At 1605 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, was trading at $63.26 a barrel after gaining 0.52 percent. Likewise, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.66 percent to reach $59.71 a barrel. The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $61.14 a barrel with 0.13 percent decrease, Arab Light was available at $62.07 a barrel with 0.82 percent decrease while price of Russian Sokol decreased 0.79 percent to reach $61.54 a barrel.

According to experts, crude prices are struggling for direction as short-term Covid-19 pressures are countered by a much weaker US dollar. The US dollar Index, which measures the US dollar against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, slid 0.44 percent to 92.069 on April 8 and stood at 92.155 on Friday, the lowest since it settled at 91.741 on March 22. Outside the US, however, rising Covid-19 cases in several parts of Asia, Europe and Latin America, as well as Canada, are resulting in demand-side risks that are capping optimism in the market, they further said.