Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed has told that Pakistani dramas will also be now aired in Turkey. In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the senator wrote, “Another great news coming soon as a Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey.” This move will be taken as a part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent and content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries, he added.