Luxury, grandeur, comfort and sophistication enfolded into one

Shiza Hassan, one of Pakistan’s leading fashion designers, has launched her new unstitched collection “Luxury Lawn’21” which was splendidly shot at the most exotic place in Dubai called Bab Al Shams.

Known for her quality work of merging modern details into traditional allure, the designer has once again given us real “fashion goals” with her aesthetically pleasing designs, beautiful embroideries, and captivating colours that are just perfect for all your summer festivities. The entrancingly crafted lawn having 20 variants consisting of lightweight fabrics such as Jacquard, schiffli organza, silk, and cambric is up for pre-booking and has been made available nationwide from Monday.

Exhibiting sumptuous embroidery details, exquisite craftsmanship, attractive colour palettes, and prints that are sprucely embellished with decorative motifs, mirror work, flock printing, and gorgeous Kashmiri embroidery; Shiza Hassan’s new summer collection is an encapsulation of traditional charm with a scintilla of extravagance and sophistication.

Daintily designed with an oomph of modernity and grace, crafted from a fine range of luxurious fabrics; Shiza Hassan always makes sure to keep each article tasteful and up to par. Aiming to give you a sublime summer experience, the whole collection has been designed to beautifully complement the different moulds of confident and strong women around us, with variety and a timeless grace.

The eminent designer, Shiza Hassan says, “We have worked tirelessly during these times as well and tried not to hold off anything in terms of bringing it to the clients. We are looking forward to a great response because this time, the struggle has been very real. We have slogged away for bringing something entirely different from our previous collections to keep that pizzazz and essence alive in every client’s style. Through my designs, I try to give people the margin to make their own fashion statement and be their own stylist creating a sense of comfort and luxury that is unique from the rest. And my reason to choose Bab Al Shams in Dubai as a shoot location was always on my dream list for years that has finally been translated into reality. I particularly went all the way to shoot in that gorgeous surrounding to bring out the best of our lawn details”.

Established in 2014, Shiza Hassan, a Haute Couture Label is known for its elegance, opulence, and dynamic fashion aesthetics. Specialised in Bridal, Formals, and Luxury Pret, the brand is led by the eminent designer Shiza Hassan who is a LUMS graduate, holding a diploma from NCA. The coveted label showcased its bridal collection at Fashion Pakistan Week 2019, PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2018, PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal week 2017, PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2017, and PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016. Now, one after the other, Shiza Hassan is producing quality work that is loved not just nationally but internationally as well.

Apart from that, the brand is actively working with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Rizq Foundation, and Qarshi Foundation.