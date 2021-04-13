Dwayne Johnson reacts to poll about him running for president

Dwayne Johnson, America’s next president? The Rock is honoured just to be considered. On Saturday, the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ star shared a screenshot of a Newsweek article, which claimed that 46 percent of Americans would support Johnson running for the highest office in the United States.

After calling the consideration “humbling,” the actor wrote, “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people.”

Followers in the star’s comments section were excited about the prospect of The Rock as the next POTUS.

One wrote, “I’m not even American and I’m saying PLEASE DO IT!!” Another added, “Dude, you’re smart and a decent man- that’s all we want.” YouTuber Logan Paul, one of Johnson’s biggest fans, simply commented “Must.”

Others, however, weren’t too sure about a Hollywood star as President. “People keep thinking celebrities make good presidents,” one noted. “I’d rather keep watching you make movies.”

Another wrote, “Shows how little people think of the position. It shouldn’t be a popularity contest. No offense @therock.”

This isn’t the first time a presidential run has come up for Johnson. In 2016, after an article about why Johnson should hold the Oval Office went viral, he tweeted, “Cool piece on why I should run for President. Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck.”

In May of 2017, he reflected on the call to the presidency in his conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“I think it’s because a lot of people want to see a different leadership-I’m sorry, a better leadership-today,” he shared. “I think more poise, less noise. And, I also think that over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people kind of relate to. I get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour and go to work and send time with the troops, take care of my family-I love taking caring of people. I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.”

Later that month, he took to Saturday Night Live to “announce” his presidential run-with Tom Hanks as his VP.

“A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States,” Johnson said. “And I gotta tell you, it’s very flattering but tonight, I wanna put this for rest and just say once and for all-I’m in.”

Months later, however, he joked that he couldn’t actually run for president because his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart would ruin his chances.

“So here’s the problem, right, it’s been very flattering right? That there’s been this really interesting uptick in public opinion, wanting that to happen,” Johnson told The Graham Norton Show, where he appeared alongside Hart. “But the problem is this guy to my right will completely sabotage the campaign.”

Whether The Rock ever kicks off his campaign, he’s clearly flattered to be considered.