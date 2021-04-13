Amanda’s baby boy makes surprise appearance on the ‘Today Show’

manda Seyfried’s Today show interview featured a very special guest. The Mean Girls star appeared on the April 11 episode of the Today show, where she introduced host Willie Geist to her infant son, who she shares with her husband, The Newsroom actor Thomas Sadoski.

“He’s my guy!” the actress gushed as she picked up her little one. Of Willie, she told her son, “You can look at that nice man!”

Willie was instantly smitten with the baby, telling Amanda, “What a cute guy. Come on.”

Amanda, who is nominated for an Oscar this year for her role in Mank, is also mom to her daughter Nina, 4. She spoke to Willie about her low-key family life on her and Thomas’ farm in upstate New York.

“I like a normal life,” she explained. “I fought so hard to impress upon people that I am normal, that I do not have someone waking me up with breakfast in bed and that I’m not chauffeured around.”

Amanda and Thomas, who starred together in The Last Word, announced the birth of their son with the help of a charity initiative close to their hearts: INARA, which provides assistance to children impacted by war.

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the couple shared on the INARA Instagram account at the time. “With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

Last August, Amanda shared how she and Thomas manage their busy schedules.

“My mom lives with us-she’s our nanny,” Amanda revealed on the YouTube series Molner’s Table. “My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky-I know I am.”

Amanda, 35, previously spoke about her desire to be a mother in 2015 with Marie Claire UK.

“I keep feeling like my eggs are dying off. I need to get on it I want a child. Badly. I want to be a mother, badly,” she shared with the publication. “That’s what I feel. I’ve been feeling it for like, two years. I’m not ready but nobody’s ready. It changes everything so how you can ever be ready for that?”