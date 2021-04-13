Natasha Bedingfield recreates a TikTok video featuring her song ‘Unwritten’

One of Natasha Bedingfield’s biggest hits has new life on TikTok, and the singer is totally onboard.

On April 9, Natasha took to the video sharing app to post a duet with the masked dance troupe account @gleefuljhits. In the video, the dance trio performs a booty-shaking dance to “Unwritten,” her 2004 song that was famously used as the theme song for MTV’s reality series The Hills. At one moment during the dance, Natasha pulls down her pants to expose her underwear, just like the people in the @gleefuljhits video.

In the caption, the “Pocketful of Sunshine” singer wrote, “here goes ! love love loving this dance you did.”

Natasha’s followers loved the video, too-and many couldn’t get over just how well the artist was able to shake her assets. One wrote in the comments, “MISS NATASHA SINCE WHEN U GOT A WHOLE TRUNK.” Another joked, “She didn’t say the sunshine was in her back pocket.” A third teased, “Sis I was already obsessed with you because of your voice, this is just the icing on the cake queen.”

The 39 year old also shared the video on Instagram, and included a caption of what the song meant to her. She wrote, “The essence of Unwritten is about how wonderful, unexpected things can happen at any moment, and these tik tok dances I keep seeing recently couldn’t be more wonderful and unexpected! It’s a real joy to attempt to keep up (even if I make a fool of myself!).”

This isn’t the only time in recent years that Natasha has revisited her iconic track. In 2019, she released a remix of “Unwritten” for the reboot of The Hills, titled The Hills: New Beginnings.

Of the remixed track, which she produced alongside Linda Perry, Natasha said in a behind-the-scenes video, “I wanted to re-sing it. I wanted to take where I’m at now, kind of give it that new spin.” As for the future of this song? Well, the rest is still unwritten.