Akshay Kumar returns home from hospital

Akshay Kumar, who was hospitalised under medical advice after testing positive for Covid-19, has returned home on Monday.

Twinkle Khanna shared the news on her Instagram account. Sharing an animated picture that featured Akshay and Twinkle, the writer mentioned that ‘all iz well.’

“Safe and sound and good to have him back around,” she wrote.

Last week, Twinkle Khanna wrote about the uncertain times the world is living in. She shared a poem on Instagram that read, “A series of todays. All the same. Leftover rainwater in a pothole. The future, a battered road that stretches as far as the eye can see. What else can we do to delight the heart except float paper boats of the past across these stagnant puddles.”

Twinkle also commented on weekend curfews implemented in Maharashtra after Covid-19 surge in the city. Sharing a video from a beach, the actor wrote, “The beach has gone to the dogs and so have our weekends. Stay safe.”

Akshay tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. The actor, who was shooting for Ram Setu, informed his fans with a note that read, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

He also added that he was hospitalised as a precautionary measure under medical advice. Right after Akshay tested positive for the virus, 45 crew members on Ram Setu sets were also reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. “It’s quite unfortunate that so many people tested positive at one go. While most were junior artists, a few from Akshay Kumar’s team also tested positive for COVID-19. They have all been quarantined and provided medical attention. With Akshay also in quarantine, the shoot has been suspended as of now,” he said.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu had started filming in March.