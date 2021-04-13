Arjun Kapoor and Rakul to feature in new T-Series music video ‘Dil Hai Deewana’

Even before Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen romancing each other in Netflix dramedy Sardar Ka Grandson, they have teamed up for a T-Series music video titled “Dil Hai Deewana”.

The news was shared by the company’s official social media handles on Monday evening.

Sharing Rakul’s still, T-Series wrote, “The pretty one is coming to make everyone’s heart melt. #DilHaiDeewana releasing on 17th April!” While the caption for Arjun Kapoor’s poster read, “The good boy is on his way to paint the town quirky! #DilHaiDeewana releasing on 17th April!.”

The music video has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The song has been crooned by Darshan Rawal and Zara Khan, with music by the popular Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video will release on April 17.

In Sardar Ka Grandson, the pair has been directed by Kaashvie Nair from a script by Anuja Chauhan. The movie will also see the likes of Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan in action. While announcing the movie, Arjun Kapoor had written on social media, “Really excited to share this warm family entertainer with you all! ‘Ab home coming nahi, home is coming’ soon on @netflix_in (sic).”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s crime drama Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film received glowing reviews from all corners upon its release. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it three stars and called it ‘a cracker’ and wrote, “This is a film that comes from a trenchant world-view which looks at issues beyond the obvious and the trite. A world that can be savage yet shot through with unexpected warmth and understanding, where scowls and smiles are part of the whole.”

Rakul Preet Singh’s last Bollywood outing was Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De.