Abhishek was close to quitting Bollywood but words from Amitabh made him reconsider

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who received rave reviews for his latest film The Big Bull from legendary actor and father Amitabh Bachchan, reveals in an interview that he was on the verge to quit showbiz and it was his father’s words that gave him courage to keep going. “To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting,” revealed Junior Bachchan in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. The actor further added, “At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry.” Abhishek who made his acting debut in 2000 with JP Dutta’s commercially successful war film Refugee, had a string of flops in his kitty after his debut.













