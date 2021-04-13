Fazl to decide on PPP’s resignation from PDM, says Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday said it is up to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to make a decision over PPP’s reaction to a show-cause notice issued by the opposition alliance, a private TV channel reported.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Maryam clarified that the decision to issue a show-cause notice to the PPP was taken unanimously by the PDM and not by any single party. “Parties in the PDM are united and committed to their cause. The struggle of opposition’s anti-government coalition is to correct the direction Pakistan is moving in,” she added.

Maryam underscored that while the move to send a show-cause notice to the PPP was unanimous, the decision on what to do now that the Sindh-based party had responded was left to the wisdom and leadership of Fazlur Rehman. “We will sit in the PDM [meeting] and decide what to do” about it, she said.

Speaking about PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar’s victory in NA-75 Daska by-polls, Maryam said that her party competed with the state machinery, adding that the victory in Daska by-election was a prelude to ‘a big change’.

Maryam also addressed the issue of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen – who is being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency for fraud and money laundering – and said that while she wouldn’t comment on any internal matters, Tareen had not been targeted as part of the sugar mafia when his resources and assets were being used. “Now, suddenly you remember that he is [part of the] sugar mafia and make cases against him so I just want to say to all supporters of theirs: learn from this and take heed.”

Earlier, Maryam appeared before a two-member bench of the LHC for a hearing on her bail petition in the inquiry into the alleged illegal acquisition of land at Jati Umra. Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural presided over the hearing. The court disposed of Maryam’s bail petition and directed the NAB to inform 10 days in advance when it intended to arrest someone.