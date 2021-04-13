Governor gives 146 water schemes to Lahore division

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar laid the foundation stone of 146 schemes of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Lahore Division while during the Press conference Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar demanded the formation of Punjab Finance Commission so that all districts receive development funds in accordance with their population. PDM will do a Long March against one another not against the government. I assure Jahangir Khan Tareen that the government agencies will not interfere in the cases against him and justice will be done. PML-N and PPP governments have completed their constitutional term; therefore, fulfilling its term is also a constitutional and democratic right of the PTI Government.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has laid the foundation stone of 16 drinking water schemes for Lahore, 82 for Kasur, 21 for Nankana Sahib and 27 for Sheikhupura during an event at Governor’s House Lahore. More than Rs. 399 million will be spent on these schemes. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Aiwan, Senator PTI Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry and members of Tehreek-e-Insaf Lahore Assembly and Chairman Punjab Aab-e- Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Chief Executive Punjab Water Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz were also present among others on the occasion.

After the ceremony, during the press conference, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that we emerged successful during the general elections because PTI was on the same page and said that there should be no intra-party politics within the party. In response to the question about Jehangir Khan Tareen, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that we have always advocated justice and all the cases against Jahangir Khan Tareen are being investigated, so I cannot say anything about them right now as they are currently under investigation but I assure Jahangir Khan Tarin that no institution, including the federal or Punjab government, will be biased in his case and justice will be served.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that PPP and ANP have left PDM and now the PDM parties are no longer against the government but they will march against each other. He added that the Punjab or Federal government has no threat from the PDM and the government is taking practical steps for the continuation of democracy, end of corruption and supremacy of law and order in the country. Governor Punjab said that Punjab Aab-e- Pak Authority will install filtration plants not only in the constituencies of the members of the PTI but also in the constituencies where the people of the opposition parties have won. We are also collaborating with non-profit organizations for the installation of Water Filtration Plants across Punjab.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that clean drinking water is the most important need and after the establishment of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority under the leadership of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, I am sure that now the people of Punjab will get clean drinking water and it will help in the prevention of various diseases. Replying to a question about the MPAs who went to court with Jahangir Khan Tarin, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Governor of Punjab has a cure for every wound and I want to tell that the Governor of Punjab will redress the grievances of everybody within the party. There are many flowers in Imran Khan’s bouquet and as far as PDM is concerned, my stance from day one is that PPP will never resign.