Asad, Faisal stress on SOP compliance to avert Covid-19 spread

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has said that Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance remains weak in the country and the administration has been asked to “ramp up” enforcement to avoid a crisis like situation.

In a tweet on Monday, the minister said that the pressure on hospitals is increasing across the country. The minister’s tweet came after he presided over a National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting earlier today.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has appealed to the people to fully comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avert the spread of Covid-19.

Briefing media persons on Monday, he said the burden on the health care system has increased following a surge in positivity ratio especially in big cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

The special assistant expressed the confidence that religious scholars will ensure compliance to the SOPs in the mosques during the holy month of Ramazan as was seen in the previous Ramazan.

He said the process of vaccination is underway and asked the people aged above sixty five to get themselves vaccinated without any appointment. He asked the people above fifty years to get themselves registered for vaccination whilst those above sixty should get the vaccine on the given date.