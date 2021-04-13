IHC restricts hearings till May 16 amid Covid-19 third wave

As the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic grips the country, the Islamabad High Court has announced that it will only hold important hearings till May 16.

A notification issued by the IHC registrar, on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said that the court will hear bail pleas, stay orders and urgent cases only. The registrar also said that a date for the important cases will be determined by the IHC CJ.

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said it was extending coronavirus restrictions announced earlier till April 13. The decision, according to the country’s nerve centre on tackling coronavirus, was taken during a meeting of the NCOC chaired by Asad Umar.

The forum said an NCOC meeting will be held on April 12 (today) to review how the coronavirus SOPs and restrictions imposed by the government during the month of Ramadan will be implemented.

The NCOC had announced various restrictions across the country a few days earlier, as the third wave of the coronavirus intensified across the country with over 5,000 testing positive for the virus in a single day, multiple times in the past few weeks or so.