President back to work after recovering from Covid-19

President Dr Arif Alvi has recovered from Covid-19. In a tweet on Monday, the President said that he came out of Covid and spent the first full day at work. The President appealed to the nation to wear masks and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He tweeted, “With all your prayers & good wishes, I am Alhamdullillah out of Covid-19. Have spent my first full day at work today. Had only two days of fever & body aches, but weakness lingers. It is He who decides whose time has come & whose has not but please do continue with masks & SOPs.” Earlier on March 29, President Alvi tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees,” the President said in a tweet.













