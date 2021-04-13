Iconic rights activist IA Rehman passes away

Human rights activist and journalist IA Rehman passed away at his home, his family confirmed Monday.

Rehman had died of old age and high sugar and blood pressure levels, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Secretary-General Harris Khalique said. He was 90.

He was the founding chair of the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy. Rehman was a columnist for the daily Dawn and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Rehman had a reputation for speaking truth to power and defending the weak and the marginalized against injustice. He gained international acclaim for being the conscience of a country where liberal, secular voices have continuously been under threat and never minced his words while defending democracy and speaking against military rulers. He was known around the world for championing the rights of Pakistan’s religious minorities.

He was born in September 1930 in Haryana, India. Rehman was a distinguished Lahore-based journalist and was involved with journalism for more than 65 years. During his career, he had served as the editor-in-chief of the Pakistan Times from 1988-1990. During the East Pakistan crisis, he was working as the managing editor of Urdu daily Azad. He spent the Ziaul Haq period (1978–88) as the executive editor of weekly Viewpoint.

Apart from publishing hundreds of articles and papers, he had authored three books: Jinnah as a Parliamentarian (co-editor), Arts and Crafts of Pakistan, and Pakistan under Siege, a collection of his own columns.

Rehman worked as director of HRCP for two decades and was also the group’s secretary general till 31 December, 2016.

As news of his death spread, social media users paid tribute to the human rights defender.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed sorrow over the death of IA Rehman. The President appreciated the services of late IA Rehman in the field of human rights in Pakistan. He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to bereaved

Paying homage to Rehman, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has lost a “true icon“.

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari said Rehman had “steadfastly” stood by what he believed in.

Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said “a giant intellectual and humanitarian” was no more.

PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman called the veteran journalist an “icon of integrity”.

The World Organization Against Torture called Rehman “a giant of human rights”:

“A very sad day for human rights,” opposition ANP party leader Bushra Gohar tweeted:

EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara, said rights defenders like Rehman “remind us of the fundamental values we should all aspire to”.