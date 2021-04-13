UNESCO praises Sindh Antiquities and Archeology Dept for preserving world heritage sites

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director Ms. Patrica Mc Phillips on Monday appreciated Antiquities and Archeology Department Government of Sindh for their efforts towards preserving world heritage sites and progressive initiatives with broad vision in safeguarding heritage in the province.

After visiting the ancient heritage site of Mohenjo Daro, in a video statement, Ms Phillips appreciated the work done by the Department Antiquates, Archeology and Culture for tourist facilities and informed about UNESCO’s role in promoting the arts of women in the region.

While talking about the museum, she said that it has been a wonderful experience, the museum has fantastic archive facts, and added that “I’m hopeful that the museum is going to be expanded, which would be fantastic and certainty this museum is a wonderful place to visit in Pakistan.”

Giving her views regarding the laboratory she said, it is really very interesting, Individuals are working there for a long time. I found people very dedicated and the entire place is very neat and clean.

Sharing future initiative by UNESCO for the conservation of Mohenjo Daro, she said UNESCO will be willing to contribute for the preservation of the project, owing to the seriousness displayed by the people towards preserving their heritage.

The Director claimed that UNESCO has to listen to the team and the people who are working diligently, and noted that UNESCO can really contribute and get the employees from the staff and people in Mohenjo Daro.

She said that “I am looking forward to future collaboration here”. Admiring Antiquities and tourism department of Government of Sindh and their initiative for this site, she said that the initiatives of the government of Sindh are very progressive with broad vision and they are really capitalizing their values not only for safeguarding and keeping and preserving Pakistani heritage, which is very valuable.”

The Director noted that the preservation of heritage is also a key to attract tourists, which will result in economic development, and boost not only the community of Mohenjo Daro but Sindh province as a whole and Pakistan.

While talking to Daily Times Director General of Antiquities and Archeology Department Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro, said that Department thanked Ms. Patrica Mc Phillips Director UNESCO for visiting the site, and added that her views provide a good guideline for the department, which is doing utmost to keep the level high and meet the standard of UNESCO.

To a question he replied that without any delay all advice given by UNESCO Director Patrica Mc Phillips relating to Mohenjo Daro will be implemented.