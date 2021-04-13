Armed Clash over property dispute Leaves One Dead

An armed clash between two rival groups of the Khushik community left one dead near Gale- Mori area of district Thatta here on Monday.

The Gale-Mori area became a battlefield following the clash as the firing continued for hours. Fear reigned supreme till the arrival of a strong contingent of area police that managed to defuse the tension.

The deceased was identified as Ghulam Rasool Kaushik, who was shifted to a nearby government health facility for post-mortem from where it was handed over to the heirs. The Doctor who performed postmortem said that the deceased sustained critical bullet wounds in the abdomen and died due to excessive bleeding.

According to area Police the two groups were at loggerheads over a property dispute for a long time, and revealed that few violent clashes had taken place between the two groups in the past as well. The area SHO when contacted told that a strong contingent of police had been deployed in the troubled area to deter any flare-up. However, the FIR of the incident could not be registered till the filing of this report.