PM rejects hike in power tariff: Tabish

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled against hiking the power tariff. Talking to a private television channel on Monday, Gauhar said he met the Prime Minister on Monday to discuss an increase in the power tariff. “The Prime Minister has rejected the idea of increasing the price of electricity,” he said. Gauhar said his ministry will present a new power policy to the federal cabinet for approval. In a meeting held last month, the cabinet had approved the promulgation of an ordinance which would increase the power tariff by a minimum Rs5.65 per unit till October 2021.













