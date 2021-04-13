PTA asks Twitter to block malicious content against judiciary

The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has approached top management of micro blogging platform Twitter to immediately block/remove malicious trends and tweets vilifying superior judiciary.

The PTA in a statement on Monday said that Twitter has particularly been informed that presence of such content and trends do not come under the definition of freedom of expression and hence must be taken down instantly as “contempt of court” is one of the categories that holds high priority for the Authority.

The platform has also been directed to effectively and expeditiously respond to PTA’s requests for removal of illegal and harmful online content to avoid any legal action, said the PTA. It said that it remains committed to facilitating and supporting digital platforms provided they remain compliant with laws of the land.