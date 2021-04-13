AVM Hamid Randhawa promoted to rank of air marshal

The government has promoted Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa to the rank of Air Marshal. According to the PAF Spokesperson, Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa was commissioned in Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988 and commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff and Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff.

Presently, he is serving as Inspector General Air Force at Air Headquarters. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).