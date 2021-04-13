Sindh notifies office timings for Ramazan

The Sindh government on Monday notified new timings for public offices during the holy month of Ramazan, which is expected to begin from April 14 (tomorrow).

In this connection, a notification has been issued by the provincial administration. As per the notification, public offices under the provincial government working five days a week (Monday to Friday) will operate from 10:00am to 4:00pm for the first four weekdays and will close down at 1:00 pm on Friday.

The federal government on Thursday also notified new timings for public offices during the holy month of Ramazan. A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) for the sighting of the moon of Ramazan, 1442 AH.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the moon sighting committee’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting in Peshawar.

The first day of fasting for the holy month is likely to be Wednesday, April 14. Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry predicted that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on April 13.