Protest held against makers of counterfeit cigarettes

Dozens of youths held a protest demonstration against makers of counterfeit cigarettes and demanded that the government take action against such elements who are challenging the writ of the state.

Addressing a press conference, a large number of youth from Rowani village of Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, here outside the National Press Club Islamabad on Monday alleged that the cigarette factory ‘Wayward’ is involved in making counterfeit cigarettes. They alleged that the company was illegally established in residential area of Rowani Park on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad and the locality has been turned into a ‘no-go area’ since then.

The protestors claimed that counterfeit cigarettes with trademarks of other registered cigarette companies are being manufactured in the factory and being supplied in different areas of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan. They said that police and local administration has confiscated counterfeit cigarettes in raids Muzaffarabad, Neelam, Mirpur and other cities and an FIR was also registered against the persons concerned and shopkeepers.

They said in a recent major action by the administration, four trucks of cigarettes were confiscated at Kohala Bridge. The protestors alleged that after action by the administration, the owners of the factory also hurled threats at Assistant Commissioner Muzaffarabad Raja Sadaqat following which an FIR against them was also registered.

The protestors appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and other state institutions to take notice of the situation and order a thorough inquiry into the matter. They demanded that the factory be sealed forthwith and strict legal action be taken against those responsible for the illegal act.