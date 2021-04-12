Commissioner Lahore Capt (r) Muhammad Usman directs strict checking of Ramzan Bazars

Commissioner Lahore Division, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman issued a check list to direct all officers, to get monitored Ramzan Bazars. He said every monitor must check display of electric price board, display of price cards on every stall, cleanliness, proper parking, security, measuring and weigh machines during his visit. He said that that would also mandatory for every monitor to ensure availability and best standard of every product in Ramzan bazars. Agriculture Fair Price Shops, Chicken, Meat, Sugar, Flour and Ghee & cooking oil and availability of all subsidized items must be checked strictly, he said.

He today paid visits of Shadman and Barkat Market Ramzan Bazars with Additional Commissioner, ADC F and AC Model Town. He said that 130 stalls were established in Shadman RB and its area was increased due to COVID SOP’s.

He said sugar was available in both RB’s as Rs. 65/kg and all other items were found fresh and available. He appealed to the citizens, “do purchase your share of sugar, do not get more of your need, there is right of every citizen and we are here to save the right of those who yet not come to purchase of sugar. We have regularized purchase of sugar in RB’s. We have arranged enough stock of sugar”.

He also gave directions to the management of Bazars to notify or depute special teams to get implemented COVID SOP’s.

He announced that persons above 60years and below 16 year of age must avoid to visit Ramzan Bazars. He said that one person from one home should come RB,s to get grocery. He said that total 57 Ramzan Bazars in Lahore Division had been established in Lahore 30,sheikhupura 10,Nankana Sahib 6 and Kasur 11 Ramzan Bazars are established.