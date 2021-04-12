Pakistan to get 15m doses of vaccine from COVAX: FM

BERLIN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Monday Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine under COVAX.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi took to Twitter to announce the development after his meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

“Following my meeting with Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the #COVID vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment for these to be delivered by May,” FM Qureshi, who is in Berlin on a two -day official visit, tweeted.

