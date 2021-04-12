Duty rebate payment to textile sector doubles: FBR

The payment of customs duty rebate to the textile sector doubled during tax year 2020. According to details issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the payment of customs duty rebated was Rs18.31 billion during tax year 2020 as compared with Rs9 billion in the preceding tax year, showing an increase of 103.33 percent. According to the FBR, the major chunk of the rebate payment to the textile sector was issued to ready-made garments and fabric made-ups. The payment of customs duty rebate to the ready-made garment industry was Rs6.5 billion during tax year 2020 as compared with Rs1.88 billion in the preceding tax year, showing a growth of 246 percent. Likewise, the payment of duty rebate to fabric and made-up increased to Rs6.41 billion in tax year 2020 as compared to Rs1.12 billion in the preceding tax year, showing an increase of 472 percent. The FBR has taken all possible measures to provide relief through payment of refunds and rebate to sectors of the economy for resolving liquidity issues during the coronavirus pandemic. The FBR issued a rebate to the tune of Rs1.56 billion to the hosiery industry during tax year 2020 and Rs1.24 billion to the cotton fabric industry.













