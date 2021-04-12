Cryptos slip as Goldman Sachs predicts major regulations

The major cryptocurrencies went down on Sunday amid Goldman Sachs predicting that ‘big evolution’ is coming to cryptocurrency regulation. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, shed 1.45 percent to reach $59,405 at 1350 GMT. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1.11 trillion Likewise, ethereum (ETH) shed 0.97 percent to reach $2,130. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $246 billion. Similarly, binance coin (BNB) price shed 0.91 percent to reach $473. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $72.8 billion after this decrease. Likewise, the price of tether (USDT) shed 0.16 percent to reach $0.99. The market capitalisation of the USTD stands at $44.4 billion after this decrease. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon foresees that a “big evolution” is coming to cryptocurrency regulation as demand for bitcoin from clients continues to rise. He said that Goldman will “continue to find ways to serve our clients as we move forward.”













