PM appreciates overseas Pakistanis after remittances break records

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded overseas Pakistanis after sharing a record-breaking data of remittances sent to Pakistan by Pakistanis working outside the country.

Imran Khan took it to Twitter and said that “The love & commitment of Overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled,”. “You sent over $2bn for 10 straight months despite Covid, breaking all records.” he added further.

The PM stated that the overseas remittances increased to $2.7 billion in March 2021 which is 43% higher than last year. So far this fiscal year, remittances rose 26 per cent he said while thanking and appreciating Pakistanis living abroad.

Pakistan received $2.26 billion worth of remittances in Feb, around the same level as the previous month. However, remittances saw a 24.2 per cent increase as compared to last year’s corresponding month.