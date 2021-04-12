Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins cast of Indiana Jones 5

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is joining the cast of the upcoming Indiana Jones film, Lucasfilm has announced. The Fleabag creator will star alongside Harrison Ford’s beloved fedora-wearing archaeologist in the fifth instalment of the franchise. Acclaimed composer John Williams is also returning to score the film, after providing the music to Raiders Of The Lost Ark some 40 years ago. Director James Mangold said: “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers. Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. “When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.” Waller-Bridge’s addition to the cast marks a busy few months for the Emmy-winning actress, writer and producer. In February it was announced she is due to star alongside Donald Glover in an Amazon reboot of Mr & Mrs Smith, based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.













