Swiss cases to be reopened: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday announced to reopen Swiss cases against Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“Broadsheet inquiry commission has recommended reopening the Swiss cases,” Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing a presser in Karachi. He said the past government gave away $60 million in the Swiss cases.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also announced that the e-passport system will be inaugurated from Karachi by June this year.

The interior minister said that over 300,000 visas have been issued and 12,000 visa applications were rejected during his tenure. He said that more NADRA (National Database & Registration Authority) and passport offices will be opened in the port city.

Sheikh Rashid said that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing is being strengthened and the new capable youngsters will be recruited.

Talking about Daska by-election, the minister said it was a “defeat” for everyone who misjudged PM Imran Khan’s vote bank in Daska, since the PTI candidate was defeated by a thin margin. “We won even though we lost in the Daska by-election,” said the minister. “We are proud that Imran Khan has a [sizeable] vote bank in Daska till this day,” he added. He said a large number of votes polled in favour of PTI’s Asjad Ali Malhi in the Daska by-election are proof of “Imran Khan’s narrative being alive”.

Praising the Prime Minister, Rashid said that he is fighting a battle against all mafias in the country. “Imran Khan is trying to put a stop to those who are involved in looting and plunder,” he said.

Speaking about the issues of inflation and other problems plaguing the country, Rashid said that PM Imran Khan is monitoring inflation in the country himself on a daily basis.

He lashed out at the opposition, saying it is the PTI’s luck that it has to deal with such an inept opposition, referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) internal conflicts.

Rashid spoke about the Sindh government and the MQM-P, saying that the Centre will continue to involve the provincial government in all important matters. Responding to Murad Ali Shah’s recent criticism that the federal government does not call a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) frequently, he said misunderstandings occur frequently but talks with Sindh government will continue.

“Who says we are not ready to talk,” he asked. Referring to the opposition, he said: “Talk to us about electoral reforms and other stuff, we are willing to engage with you. However, unfortunately, due to various programmes on media, misunderstandings arise.”

The minister spoke about the MQM-P as well, saying that he harboured good relations with the party. He said the Prime Minister will ultimately take the decision on whether or not the party’s sealed offices can be reopened.

He said some people were running an organised campaign against Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability. “Shahzad Akbar is overseeing the cases on money laundering and against the sugar mafia,” he said. “The Federal Investigation Agency reports to me but I am letting Shehzad Akbar do whatever he is doing,” he added.

Reply to a question, Sheikh Rashid said that the process of fencing the Afghan border will be completed by June this year and work is underway on the border with Iran.