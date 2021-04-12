PM expands meals-on-wheels kitchens network to 3 more cities

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to expand the network of meals-on-wheels kitchens under ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ (EKBNS) programme to the entire country in a gradual manner.

Virtually addressing the inaugural ceremony of expansion of ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ (EKBNS) programme in Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that it is responsibility of the state to take care of its weaker segments of society and this programme will benefit the poor and the most deserving people across Pakistan.

“We can only emerge among the comity of developed nations if we take steps for the welfare of the underprivileged,” the Prime Minister stated. He reiterated that it is the responsibility of the state to uplift the underprivileged and deserving segments of the society.

He said that provision of free food to the poor is a great service to humanity, which will shower Almighty Allah’s blessings on Pakistan. Imran Khan also thanked Saylani Welfare Trust for contributing in this noble cause of free food service. He appreciated the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for their efforts in inaugurating this service in their provinces.

The Prime Minister said that his government has launched multiple programmes for the first time in the history of Pakistan, which include establishment of shelter homes and free meals for the welfare of poor people. He said, “We are committed to providing universal health coverage in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, where our party is in power through health cards to every citizen under which the holder can get medical treatment up to one million rupees from any hospital.”

He said, “Now we are focusing on establishing a network of hospitals across Pakistan to provide quality health services to the people.”

Imran Khan congratulated happy Ramazan in advance and urged people to donate their Zakat to this programme to help the needy.

The Prime Minister addressed the inaugural ceremony virtually in view of the third wave of Covid-19. The chief ministers and parliamentarians of KP and Punjab were a part of the conference.

The food trucks inaugurated under the programme will provide free food to 1,500 to 2,000 people every day through the designated points. The programme will benefit the daily-wage earners and lower class workers who don’t yet have access to Ehsas shelters and charities.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the service on March 10 for the daily-wage earners of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. So far, 37,827 people have been provided food, with the service now being extended to three more cities.

155,000 PCP complaints

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to reopen 155,000 public complaints lodged on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

According to the Prime Minister Office, Imran Khan on Sunday instructed that complaints of dissatisfied citizens during the period of July to December last year should be reopened. The Prime Minister said that resolving public issues is top priority of the government and any negligence for redressal of grievances will not be tolerated.

For review of complaints, contact of the concerned citizen and opinion of the competent officer have been made mandatory. In the first phase, complaints related to property disputes, law and order and human rights will be reopened.

Earlier on Tuesday last, Prime Minister Khan included an exclusive category in Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), being run under his direct supervision, to receive and pursue complaints on land grabbing.

The Prime Minister Office announced that the federal government, apart from making efforts to improve public service delivery, is determined to curb land grabbing in the country. About land grabbing, the Prime Minister has ordered initiation of strict actions as per law at various tiers of the administrations both at the federal and provincial.