Indo-Pak links and Kashmir

In 2018, India and Pakistan restored their links as Prime Minister Imran Khan took the office. They exchanged delegates. It was a backchannel process while both sides saw positive developments so that the region should shed off tension. But in August 2019, the revocation of Article 370 which accorded Kashmir special status, ditched Indo-Pak links once again, followed by a spree of blood shedding and massacre in IOK. It is yet to abate.

Pakistan has always strived for regional peace, especially good relations with India so that millions of people across the border should live in peace. But this unilateral wish couldn’t succeed due to aggressive stubbornness of India.

After repealing special status of Kashmir, India carried out a series of allegations which aggravated tension of the LOC. In this way, the peace process started in 2018 got paralyzed in 2019.

However, concerned officials of both the sides felt that even in adverse circumstances, the options of negotiation should remain intact though sticking to one’s guns. There is always some place to negotiate. Therefore, with the facilitation of some friendly and influential countries, backdoor channels were opened. Instead of Indian or Pakistani soil, these talks taking place at a neutral place earned considerable success. It helped decrease tension and paved the way to further talks.

However, Pakistan, while negotiating with India though behind the scene, put Kashmir’s present situation on the cards, realizing India that oppression in IOK has put peace at stake. Things could go out of control. Moreover, Kashmirs are suffering adverse circumstances. According to well-placed sources, Indian officers heeded to these arguments, responding positively. Pakistan also discussed Indian effort to change geopolitical dynamics of Kashmir, demanding India not to alert its topography. India agreed to think on it.

During these talks, Indian officials ensured that if situation becomes normal between these two countries, PM Modi, visiting Kashmir, may announce some initiatives which may help deflate tension. Indian officials, on the other hand, raised the issue of Pakistan’s alleged support of non-state actors. Pakistan candidly ensured India that they never second any non-state actors or armed groups. Rather Pakistan itself has been the victim of terrorism. Pakistan wants peace in the world; therefore, it will never allow any kind of terror mongers to reinforce themselves. It isn’t our policy to bolster such actors.

It was the positive result of such backdoor negotiations that ceasefire agreement of 2003 was reinstated in the early days of 2021 and people living in the vicinity of LOC heaved a sigh of relief. Later India started vaccine diplomacy. It promised Pakistan to provide Covid-19 vaccine. It also allowed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plane to use India’s airspace while he was to tour Sri Lanka. Indian Prime Minister wrote a complimentary letter to his Pakistani counterpart on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Import of cotton and sugar was also discussed. It could boost their economic ties and peace prospects but unfortunately, Pakistan’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce mishandled this issue. However, New Delhi remained silent on this affair, giving no official response.

Despite these backchannel negotiations and restoration of ties and links, Pakistan has a principled stand that it wants normalization with India but the latter will have to ensure favorable atmosphere for it, improving the situation in occupied Kashmir. Pakistan will never step back from its stand, putting in any effort to help Kashmiri brothers to live peacefully. Hopefully, India will respond positively so that Kashmiris should see off repression and agony.