KP govt starts renovation work on Mughal era Mohabat Khan Mosque

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has started preservation work of the historic Mohabat Khan Mosque built during Mughal era to restore its original white architecture.

Named after Mughal Governor of Peshawar, Nawab Mohabat Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department has initiated preservation and renovation work to restore its Mughal and ancient Islamic era architecture in its original form besides enhance its outlook, an official of the Archeology Department told APP.

Built in 1630 near historic Yadgar Chowk on 30,155 square feet in a prime location in Peshawar City, the mosque’s white marble facade is considered to be one of Peshawar’s most iconic sights.

Its white marble architecture is attracting tourists, archeologists, historians and architects from across the country besides mughal architecture lovers from abroad.

The rehabilitation work was necessitated after its architecture was adversely affected by the changing weather conditions and earthquakes besides construction of huge plazas.

Its interior and exterior architecture would be restored and skilled labour and artisans were engaged to renovate the building in its original state.

Similarly, the renovation and preservation of historic Islamia College Peshawar’s mosque founded on March 2, 1912 by great freedom fighter Fazal Wahid alias Haji Sahib Turangzai has almost been completed and contract for conservation of historic mosques at Kalam, Pishmal and Odigram awarded.

Likewise, KP Government has expedited renovation and expansion work on Peshawar Museum, which is the lone Gandhara art Museum in globe and efforts are underway to reopen it for tourists and public after Eidul Fitr.

Peshawar Museum houses around 30,000 antiquities that would be put on display for tourists and lovers of Gandhara Art after completion of renovation work.

The previous PTI Government had completed the Cultural Heritage Trail Project under which about 500 metres long trail from ancient Ghanta Ghar to Gor Gathri was renovated including 85 centuries-old buildings and houses. Sethi House, an architectural wonder at Peshawar City built in 1880, was also preserved and opened for tourists.

To preserve ancient buildings, the KP government has launched a mega project worth Rs100 million for purchase of historical buildings besides excavation, conservation and protection of archeological sites with allocation of Rs90 million in the province. The KP Government has approved Rs 23.57 million for purchase of ancient houses of Bollywood superstars Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor at Peshawar.

A survey for exploration of new historical archaeological sites is underway in the province including merged areas where 91 more sites were discovered including Bazeera, Amlook Dara and Abba Saib Cheena in Swat.

The Archaeology Department has discovered a 2,000 years old Buddhists fresco paintings found first century AD coins and three fresco paintings at Abba Saib Cheena Swat, which was believed to be used for religious and education purposes.

Mardan and Chakdara Lower Dir museums are being strengthened including construction of showcases for antiquities, modern lighting system and facilitation centres.

The Government has constructed a museum near a historical site at Hund Swabi from where Alexander the Great had crossed Indus River in 327 BC. Hund is also famous for Mehmood Ghaznavi’s invasion in 998, which marked the beginning of Islamic era in the region.

KP Government has almost completed construction of two new museums in DI Khan and Abbottabad where ancient antiquities depicting the area’s culture would be put on display after Eidul Fitr besides two more museums in Kohat and Haripur are in pipeline. Following completion of these four new museums, the number of museums would increase to 16 in KP where 10 new museums were already established including three in Peshawar, one each at Charsadda, Mardan, Lower Dir, Swat, Bannu and two in Chitral.