Special allocations for CPEC projects in next budget

The budget for the next financial year will provide special incentives for completion of CPEC projects, development of economic zones and introduction of new product lines in textiles. This was stated by Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment. He was talking to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq. Adviser to PM said that import of raw materials would be made duty free and special schemes would be introduced through State Bank of Pakistan to promote manufacturing, similarly, special measures will be taken to support the allied industry likewise special focus will be on textile, leather, glass and ceramics industries, says the federal adviser. Adding he said that exports can be increased like this initiative. He said that new industry would be given priority in the economic zones of FIEDMC so that exports could be increased by reducing imports. In addition, special attention will be given to the development of the Western Line of Women Wear and the technical sector thus, a sourcing park will be set up in Lahore and Karachi for brands and foreign customers, while a one-window service act will be introduced to facilitate investors in the economic zone so that all the required facilities can be provided at their doorsteps. Chairman FIEDMC briefed him about the ongoing development works in the economic zones. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of FIEDMC the Federal Adviser promised to visit Faisalabad soon.

Mobile langar program launched

Under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, “Ehsas Koi Bhoka Na Soye” a mobile langar program has been launched in Faisalabad.The two food trucks distributed food packets among the people present on the spot while the truck left for different routes to distributes food packets. In Faisalabad, two trucks will distribute 10,000 lunch boxes daily in prominent areas of the city. Punjab Ministers for Prosecution and Culture Ch. Zaheer ud Din and Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro inaugurated the project. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali, SSP Operations Mohammad Afzal, Members of Assembly Chaudhry Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rai, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers, industrialists were also present. Addressing the inaugural function, the provincial ministers said that feeding to the others is a sunnah of Prophet Muhammad PBUH and also a tradition in Punjab. He said that two food trucks in Faisalabad would serve food packets to the people especially the laborers, passengers and hardworking brothers with respect. The provincial ministers congratulated the Saylani Welfare Trust and other concerned welfare trusts besides departments on the launch of “Ehsas Koi Bhoka Na Soye”. Participants of the event watched the inaugural ceremony of the in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Lahore and also heard Prime Minister Imran Khan address via big screen.