Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’s projects worth Rs 4mn to be started from May: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that several new projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority worth four billion rupees would be started from next month. He said that filtration plants will also be inaugurated in Multan and Muzaffargarh cities of southern Punjab this week to provide clean drinking water to the people.

Governor Punjab who is also Patron-in-Chief of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority while talking to the media along with Dr Shakeel, Chairman of the Authority here on Sunday said that on the issue of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, bureaucracy, Punjab government and the Authority are on the same page due to which work on new projects of the Authority is being expedited and new projects worth Rs. 4 billion are being launched in May for provision of clean drinking water to the masses.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the former governments had spent billions of rupees from the national exchequer in the name of providing clean drinking water to the people but there was no outcome because of corruption but corruption or undue commission is out of question in Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority adding that we will protect every single penny of the national exchequer and 100% transparency will be ensured in all projects. Patron-in-Chief of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority further said that the Authority has launched clean drinking water projects in Chak Jhumra and Renala Khurd, that will provide clean drinking water to the people of rural areas and there will be no political discrimination in the implementation of these projects. He said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will ensure the provision of potable water in those areas where the candidates of PTI did not win.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan is getting stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and for the first time any government is taking practical steps for the provision of basic facilities to the common man in the country because Prime Minister Imran Khan does not have a political or personal agenda. Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Ehasas Program and ëíKoi Bhooka na Soye Programíí are providing relief to the downtrodden sections of population, he added.