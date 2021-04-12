Citizenship by Investment for Pakistanis

Following the launch of their much-awaited new neighborhood, Boka Place, Porto Montenegro is proud to introduce SIRO – The new hospitality and lifestyle experience in Boka Place!

Courtesy of Kerzner International, Porto Montenegro’s latest development will house the world’s first SIRO hotel, bringing a revolutionary new hospitality brand to Porto Montenegro, with fitness and wellbeing at its core. SIRO will offer an immersive living experience to guests and residents, with a wellness-focused approach to health and fitness, appealing to modern, global lifestyles.

The hotel will feature a cutting-edge fitness club, Recovery Lab, dedicated space for yoga and meditation, swimming pools and nutrition-led dining, complementing life at Boka Place and its relaxed new stance on luxury living. Scheduled for completion in 2023, Boka Place combines understated luxury with adventure and creative fulfilment. From bustling bars and bistros, elegant boutiques, live music and family entertainment, the village’s new vibrant and eclectic urban hub marries so well with the SIRO brand, with its focus on activity, friendly spirit and transformative wellness. The complex will house renowned retailers and galleries, alongside an open-air food hall and market concept, three-screen experience cinema and indoor climbing wall – for a recreation-meets-indulgence match.

“Introducing SIRO and its hotel-managed residences presents an extraordinary investment opportunity for Pakistanis to gain the citizenship of Montenegro. SIRO brings a collection of 144 managed bespoke residences to Boka Place, with the added benefit of Montenegro’s Citizenship by Investment for qualified investors, making them the latest high-demand product in the Porto Montenegro property portfolio. Each apartment has been designed to encompass large open spaces, built-in stretching and exercise units, air purifiers, ergonomic furnishings and sustainable materials, sitting perfectly within the wellbeing and restoration focused brand” said David Margason, the General Manager of Porto Montenegro.