PCB seeks franchises’ advice over remaining PSL 6 matches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought advice from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises on whether to conduct one or two matches in a day during the remaining matches of the PSL season six, which was postponed after just 14 matches due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The PCB intends on holding the remaining matches of the PSL season six in the month of June but the third wave of the coronavirus in Pakistan has left the officials worried. However, they feel that the conditions will improve before June. On the other hand, franchises are upset that a final schedule for the remaining PSL season six matches has still not been made. The PCB has claimed that it will be completed soon. The franchises are worried that the availability of foreign players cannot be assessed without a clear schedule for the tournament. Most franchises have supported the idea of just having one game per day because of the hot weather in Karachi in the month of June. However, two matches can be played on Saturdays and Sundays. The matches are currently expected to be played from the last week of May to June 20. Players will undergo a week of quarantine before the resumption of the tournament. The PCB, learning from past mistakes, has sought the services of a British company for the bio-bubble this time around. According to sources, important foreign players will not be able to arrive for the tournament because of busy schedules.













