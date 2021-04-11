PSL 2021 remaining matches to be held from June 1

Karachi: The schedule for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been finalized, remaining matches of the HBL PSL 6 will be held from June 1, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday.

A strict seven-day quarantine period has been proposed for the PSL squad members.

A foreign company may be hired for the bio-secure bubble, sources said, adding that the players draft will be held after a decision on the availability and non-availability of players.

PSL 6 was postponed early March after 14 matches when seven coronavirus cases were reported among players, leaving 20 matches left to be played.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was announced the schedule of the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches, which were postponed on March 17 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four matches were played in Lahore on November 14, 15, and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 was played on the following day, while the event was concluded on Tuesday, 17 November.