Desperate to return to jobs in Russia, Tajiks face sky-high airfares

Tajik workears desperate to return to Russia have been forming long queues at the country’s state air ticket agency — but eye-watering prices are leaving many out in the cold. There was joy across Tajikistan, a Central Asian state of 9.5 million people, when on April 1 regular flights were resumed with Russia, a country that thousands of Tajiks were forced to leave after job opportunities dried up with the first coronavirus lockdown in March last year. But the elation was followed by disappointment as affordable tickets were swiftly bought up until mid-summer, leaving Tajiks to choose between extortionate charter flights to Russian cities or months idling at home where jobs are virtually non-existent. “I came here to buy a ticket to go to Irkutsk, but tickets are expensive,” complained Makhmodovud Ismoilov, a 36-year-old who said he had been quoted a price equal to $745 for a one-way charter flight from the capital Dushanbe to the Siberian city.













