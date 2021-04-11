Pak Culture Week takes Minsk by storm

The Pakistan Cultural Week was held at the Belarusian State University of Culture & Arts, Minsk which was organised by the Pakistani Embassy in collaboration with the university management.

About 100 faculty members and students of the university participated at the colourful inaugural ceremony. The university has about four thousand students on its rolls.

The university rector Dr Natalya Karchevskaya presented the welcome address at the inaugural ceremony.

Pakistan Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan made a comprehensive presentation on the occasion about Pakistan covering its rich art and culture heritage developed over several civilisations including that of Mehrgarh, Indus Valley, Harappa and Gandhara.

He thanked the university administration for organising Pakistan Culture Week which will create better understanding about Pakistan and its people among the people of Belarus particularly the faculty members and students. He also highlighted close friendly relations between Belarus and Pakistan.

On this occasion, according to a message from Minsk received on Saturday, prints of 30 selected paintings including Pakistan Movement series by world renowned Pakistani artist and social crusader Jimmy Engineer were also displayed, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan opened the art work display by the cutting the ribbon along with the University Rector. The art work of Jimmy Engineer was highly appreciated by the faculty members, guests and students present.

In his video message on the occasion, Jimmy Engineer spoke about art and culture of Pakistan, called for frequent exchange of delegations between the two countries particularly the art and culture related fields which would bring the two countries further closer to each other. He said the modern era demand the countries of the world to come closer to each other and held each other in overcoming problems and moving forward.

Jimmy Engineer spoke about his art work and social work and said Pakistan has history of rich culture and art, is a very beautiful country like yours (Belarus) and its people are very hospitable, friendly, forward looking with positive and soft thinking.

On this occasion, Belarusian kids clad in traditional Pakistani costumes presented two dance performances adding more colours to the function and to great appreciation of the guests.