Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association bars weekend shoots

The Indian Film and TV Directors’ Association (IFTDA) on Friday asked members to refrain from shooting on Saturdays and Sundays, with weekend lockdown announced in Maharashtra.

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit told IANS: “We have strictly warned that a complete lockdown should be maintained on Saturdays and Sundays. We have also requested the Government of Maharastra to start a vaccination centre at Film City so that it will become easy for many of technicians and daily wage workers to get vaccinated there.”

On Friday, IFTDA also tweeted on the organisation’s official account: “Government of Maharashtra has ordered complete lockdown on every Saturday / Sunday till 30th April. It becomes the duty of all our members to adhere to the guidelines and refrain from shooting.”

The IFTDA also issued a notification the same day instructing members to refrain from shooting on weekends, signed by President Ashoke Pandit and Secretary General Kuku Kohli.

The notice read: “Compulsory lockdown on every Saturday/Sunday till 30th April 2021. As you are all aware that the Government of Maharashtra has ordered complete lockdown in Maharashtra on every Saturday and Sunday, till 30th April 2021, it becomes the duty of all our members to adhere to the guidelines and refrain from shooting.

“In case, anybody flouts the order of the government and violates guidelines, strict action will be taken against the said person/s by our mother body FWICE for which we will not be responsible.

“We hope you will obey the orders and keep the dignity of your association,” the notice concluded.