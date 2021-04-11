PTV to telecast new episodes of ‘Dirilus: Ertugrul’ during Ramadan

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said Pakistan Television would telecast new episodes of Ertugrul series daily at 7:45pm throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

In a series of Tweets, he said Ertugrul series was a great exhibition of culture and Islamic faith – an amazing journey through the phenomenal Turkish history. Senator Faisal Javed said that another great news would be coming soon as a Pakistani production would be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent and content between Pakistani and Turkish entertainment industries.