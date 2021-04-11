YouTuber cleric invades Covid complex in Peshawar to exorcise patients

In a display of recklessness amid pandemic which may ensue irreparable damages, a cleric who claims to exorcise patients on his video-sharing platform channel was escorted into the Covid complex of Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital to blow on infected patients, a private TV channel reported on Saturday.

An inquiry into the matter, however, has been ordered against the security guard who allegedly let the YouTuber cleric inside the complex which is a secured quarantined facility.

According to the reports, the security guard accompanied the cleric Iftikhar who blew to exorcise each and every Covid patient inside and then left without any knowledge of the hospital’s administration. The hospital administration launched an inquiry into the incident as soon as the news made public.

In another strange incident, the arrested alleged murderer of two minor children told Saturday in the initial statement given to the police that she was instructed to execute them in her dream, a private TV channel reported.

The police confirmed to media according to the available details that the mother, Najma Bibi, who allegedly killed her two sons told the police she was given directives to mete out the killings in her dreams. She was going to kill her three-year-old daughter as well but their uncle showed up in time and saved her, police said. The mother said she was directed to kill the children and then commit suicide, according to her first statement to police. While the father of these children was not at home when the execution of the children was carried out, further investigation in the matter is underway by the police.

It was reported earlier in the day that in a tragic incident, a woman killed her two children in Lahore for an unknown reason. The incident was reported near Lahore’s Gulshan Hayyat Park, where a woman named Najma, strangulated her two sons to death.

The deceased children were identified as eight-year-old Talha and Bilal, 12 years of age. After killing her children, the woman also injured herself with a sharp blade. The woman was rushed to a nearby medical facility by the neighbours.

Getting the information, police arrested Najma from the hospital. The police are further investigating the matter.