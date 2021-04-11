Ramazan relief package at USC outlets starts

The Ramazan Relief Package of the federal government to facilitate the people has formally begun at all Utility Store Corporation (USC) outlets across the country.

Under the package Rs7.8 billion have been allocated to provide the people essential commodities at subsidized rates. The Utility Stores Corporation has also arranged mobile stores to facilitate the people of far-flung areas.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked all parliamentarians to visit Utility Stores in their constituencies to ensure provision of commodities.

The Ramazan Relief Package consists of subsidy on 19 essential items, including wheat flour, sugar, ghee, rice, cooking oil, pulses, white gram, dates, tetra pack milk, tea, spices and gram flour. Besides, the USC is offering hefty discounts on more than 1,500 products.

Under the relief package, a 20-kilogram bag of wheat flour is available for Rs800, sugar for Rs68 per kg and ghee for Rs170 per kg. Subsidy on black tea is Rs50 per kg, on oil Rs20 per litre, on pulses from Rs15 to Rs30 per kg, on white gram Rs25 per kg, on dates Rs20 and on rice Rs10-12 per kg.

Subsidy on squashes and syrups ranges Rs20-25, on UHT milk Rs20 per litre and that on spices 10 per cent. A wheat flour bag weighing 20kg is being sold for Rs800 and sugar is available for Rs68 per kg. The relief package has been implemented nationwide on over 4,800 utility stores.