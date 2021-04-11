Armed clash between tribes leaves 8 dead in Jacobabad

At least eight people, including a woman and two children, were shot dead during an armed clash between the tribes of Jalbani and Katohar in Jacobabad on Saturday. According to police, multiple shootings were reported in village Kalu Katohar, in the limits of PS Punhun Bhatti, Jacobabad. The cause of the brawl is said to be enmity between two tribes, the police said. Police reached the site of the shooting and moved the bodies to a local medical facility. Panic prevailed in the area after the incident, while heavy contingents of the police reached the area to control the worsening situation. Earlier on Thursday last, six people were killed and 12 got injured in a violent clash in Shikarpur district of Sindh, in what police described was a dispute arising over a Karo Kari incident. The clash took place among two groups of the Jatoi clan in the limits of the Rustam Police Station. As tensions flared, the two groups traded fire, leaving six people dead and a dozen injured. The gunfire continued for a long time, causing fear and panic in the area. After a while, police intervened to put an end to the violence. SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz said the situation is now under control and that police have arrived in the area. He said the injured have been shifted to the Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Khanpur and Shikarpur hospitals for treatment.













