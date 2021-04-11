Declining trend in sugar prices being witnessed: Buzdar

Claiming that a declining trend in sugar prices is being witnessed, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to take strict measure for ensuring the provision of sugar at fixed rates.

In a statement on Saturday, the chief minister said that there is an abundant stock of sugar in the province. He said that monitoring rooms have been established in his and chief secretary’s offices to monitor the supply of sugar and other essential items at fixed prices.

He said that he will personally inspect the availability and prices of sugar and daily use commodities by visiting Ramazan bazaars. Provincial Ministers and Secretaries will also submit their reports on daily basis after visiting bazaars, he added. Buzdar asserted that the government will ensure the sale of sugar in the markets at a fixed price. He said that the ex-mill price of sugar is Rs80 per kg whereas the market rate is Rs85 per kg. He further stated that sugar will be available at a subsidised rate of Rs65 per kg in Ramazan Bazaars.

Under zero-tolerance policy, a crackdown is being successfully carried out against those who are creating artificially high price hike by hoarding sugar. Buzdar vowed that inflation is a challenge but the government is determined to curb it at any cost and no one will be allowed to exploit the poor man. He further said that increase in the prices of sugar, flour and other commodities will not be tolerated.

He said that all-out measures will be taken to prevent the poor from the effects of inflation, adding that initiatives taken by the government to eradicate price hiking are yielding desirable results. The government will continue to take concrete steps for protecting the common man from price hiking.

The chief minister also announced to start Ramazan bazaars in Punjab from Saturday. Daily use items and commodities will be sold at 3-year-old prices in these Ramazan bazaars, he added.

Meanwhile, Principal Kinnaird College for Women Dr Rukhsana David called on Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters related to the promotion of education.

Various recommendations and suggestions for improving the quality of education came under discussion during the meeting. The chief minister said that Kinnaird College is a part of the educational history of the province. He said that the Punjab government is making all-out efforts for promotion of education in the province and up-gradation of the educational institution is among its top priorities.

The promise of setting up a university in every district will be fulfilled. He said that the initial process for setting up 12 universities in Punjab has been completed. He said that schools and colleges have been upgraded throughout the province. More than 27,000 schools are being upgraded. He also paid tribute to the teachers of Kinnaird College for imparting quality education to the women.