16 dams to be built to irrigate 150,000 acres of land: Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that 16 new dams will be constructed in the southern areas of the province under South Balochistan Development Package.

Talking to Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal who called on him, Jam Kamal said that proposed 16 dams would irrigate about 150,000 acres of land.

He said that health, education, infrastructure and roads facilities are being provided in nine districts under the package. The chief minister said that investment in Balochistan would result in socio-economic growth. Jam Kamal said it was for the first time that mega projects are being introduced in different areas of the province.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing and new projects apart from financing plans included in the development package. During the meeting, matters related to the South Balochistan Development Package, besides issues of region, came under discussion.

Earlier in January , Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had announced a package for development projects in southern Balochistan. The federal minister had said the government would spend Rs600 billion in nine districts of southern Balochistan during the next three years to improve the living standard of local people.

The federal government would provide Rs540 billion, while the rest would be spent by the Balochistan government and also engage the private sector. He said the package was prepared under the special direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had firm belief in the development of weak segments of the society.

“The historic package has been prepared with an integrated strategy to ensure that the people belonging to all segments of the society should be benefited,” he added. The minister hoped that after the completion of the projects, the most impoverished area of the country would see prosperity as envisioned by the prime minister.

Asad Umar said at present only 12 percent of people of South Balochistan were receiving electricity. Under this package, electricity will be provided to over 57 percent of the scattered population of the area. He said the government would build 16 new dams. He said around 640,000 children would be given distance education and they would be connected to the teachers in big cities. Similarly, 35,000 youth of the area would be given the training to earn as freelancers.