Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Shibli Faraz has said that development of any country and the well-being of its people are linked with the provision of justice and the rule of law without any discrimination.

In a tweet on Saturday, Shibli Faraz said that this is the central point of Imran Khan’s 22-year political struggle. He said that Imran Khan is advancing the agenda of “all are equal in the eyes of the law” with steadfastness and determination.