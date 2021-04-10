No land grab to be tolerated in industrial city

Any occupation of Allama Iqbal Industrial City land will not be tolerated at all. In this regard, the district administration will provide full support to the FIEDMC where needed. No one will be allowed to obstruct the development of Allama Iqbal Industrial City. These views were expressed by Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan while talking to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a meeting.

He said that the best security should be provided to foreign and local investors investing in FIEDMC economic zones. He also approved the setting up of a police outpost in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and said that the areas of police stations adjacent to F FIEDMC police station should be reviewed.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq while briefing the Commissioner on the ongoing progress on development projects said that a major hospital would be built for Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3 Industrial City in collaboration with the Social Security Department.

In addition to the emergency ward, the hospital will also have a trauma center, cardiology, liver, orthopedic and other departments. Similarly, a divisional public school adjacent to FIEDMC’s economic zones will also be set up.

Stressing the need to increase the staff of Rescue 1122, the FIEDMC chairman said that training exercises of rescue personnel would also be conducted. A sector office of traffic police is also being set up to solve traffic problems.

Commissioner Saqib Manan assured Chairman FIEDMC of his full support in these matters.