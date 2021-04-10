Insaf Sasti shops functional

Insaf Sasti Shops have been established outside the 40 Mega Stores in the city to provide essential items to the consumers. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited various mega stores and reviewed the availability, quality and sale process of fruits, vegetables and groceries at Insaf Sasti Shops. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner said that “Insaf Sasti Shops” are being set up outside 40 big superstores of the city which will be fully functional before the month of Ramadan where consumers will be provided standard fruits and vegetables, pulses, basins, flour, sugar and other basic necessities in the general market. He asked the management of Marts to display the price lists of the items in a prominent place so that the buyers would be aware of the prices and there should be no shortage of any item.













